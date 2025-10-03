Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

