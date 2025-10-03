Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 492,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,943,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 261,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 191,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,074.75. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.