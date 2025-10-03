Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,685,000 after acquiring an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 840,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $55,049,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,500. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,762.35. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.6%

MGRC stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.