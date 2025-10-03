Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 417,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NGVT opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Ingevity Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

