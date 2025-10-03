2,334 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Acquired by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Transdigm Group comprises about 0.7% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,476,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,588.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

