1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79,440.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

