Vanderbilt University Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.21.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $287.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.75. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.