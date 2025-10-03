1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

