Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Trimmed by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

Chevron stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

