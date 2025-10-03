American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Sector Perform”

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.03 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $3,042,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

