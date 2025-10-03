Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

