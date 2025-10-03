Vanderbilt University Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Vanderbilt University lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -643.35, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

