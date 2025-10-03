Phraction Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Phraction Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPGP stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

