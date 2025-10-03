iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after buying an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.