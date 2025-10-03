Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Solventum by 74.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $140,495,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Solventum by 738.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth about $35,375,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

