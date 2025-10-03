Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

