TD Cowen Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $7,247,635 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.