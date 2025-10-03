Phraction Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Phraction Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 57.8% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $9,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

NYSE CP opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

