Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BRO opened at $93.57 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

