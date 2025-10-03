Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:KKR opened at $124.44 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.