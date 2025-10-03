Crews Bank & Trust Purchases 1,800 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

