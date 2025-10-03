Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $121,000 Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

