Cromwell Holdings LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 60.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ES stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

