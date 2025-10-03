Diageo plc $DEO Shares Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

