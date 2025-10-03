Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $366.50 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

