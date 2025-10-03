Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 2.8%

IT stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.