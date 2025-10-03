Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Stock Up 2.8%
IT stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
