Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Receives $87.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.9231.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

NYSE:EMN opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $111.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

