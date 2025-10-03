Critical Analysis: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) & OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Owens Corning and OneConstruction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 4 9 0 2.69 OneConstruction Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning currently has a consensus target price of $183.55, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Given Owens Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $10.98 billion 1.07 $647.00 million $3.85 36.57 OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Owens Corning and OneConstruction Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Owens Corning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Owens Corning and OneConstruction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 2.98% 24.49% 8.85% OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owens Corning beats OneConstruction Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, and lumberyards, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and composite lumber. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

About OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

