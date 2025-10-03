Head to Head Review: Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) & Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thinspace Technology and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Thinspace Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify 1 20 23 0 2.50

Shopify has a consensus target price of $150.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shopify $8.88 billion 22.14 $2.02 billion $1.79 84.53

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Shopify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Shopify 23.42% 12.30% 10.17%

Summary

Shopify beats Thinspace Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thinspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.