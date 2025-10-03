OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 248 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.78. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

