Analysts Set International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $55.65

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.0222.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 0.8%

IP stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.