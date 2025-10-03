Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.3750.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $5,472,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,512,304.41. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,246,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $210.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $234.73.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Mr. Cooper Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

