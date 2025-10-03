Critical Survey: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) versus Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Traeger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $14.85 million 12.96 -$6.06 million N/A N/A Traeger $604.07 million 0.27 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -4.46

Risk & Volatility

Dogness (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Traeger.

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00

Traeger has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 76.35%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Traeger on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

