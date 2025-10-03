OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 172 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJJ opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

