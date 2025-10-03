Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.