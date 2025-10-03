Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys 575 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Centene Trading Up 3.1%

CNC stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

