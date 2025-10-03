Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Triad Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.98. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $305.94. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.