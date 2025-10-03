Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after buying an additional 257,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,593,000 after acquiring an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 481,544 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 852,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 774,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

