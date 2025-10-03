Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.