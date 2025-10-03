Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Position Boosted by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $67.89.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

