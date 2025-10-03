Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Stake Lowered by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

