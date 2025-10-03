Matauro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Matauro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.