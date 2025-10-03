Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $308.89 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $315.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.