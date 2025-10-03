Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,112 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF $CNRG

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter.

CNRG opened at $88.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $179.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

