Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCI

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,168,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.