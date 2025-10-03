Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,647 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,599,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $231.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

