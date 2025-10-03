Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,398 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of XTRE stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

