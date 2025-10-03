Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,861,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,089,686.10. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $2,512,452.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,801.99. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,942. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 883.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

