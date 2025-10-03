Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.