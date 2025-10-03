Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 299,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

